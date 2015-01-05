BMW retakes U.S. luxury auto sales crown from Mercedes-Benz

| DETROIT
DETROIT Jan 5 BMW on Monday regained
bragging rights as the top-selling luxury brand in the United
States, ending the one-year reign of German rival Mercedes.
BMW ended with a lead last year of more than 9,000 vehicles
over Mercedes-Benz, which in 2013 seized a title BMW had held
for the previous two years.
The BMW brand sold 339,738 vehicles in the U.S. market last
year, a 9.8 percent jump from 2013. BMW's sales growth outpaced
the overall U.S. auto market's 5.9 percent increase. Daimler
AG's Mercedes-Benz brand showed an increase of 5.7
percent to 330,391 vehicles.
Last year, Mercedes-Benz outsold BMW by about 3,000
vehicles. BMW won the sales crown in 2011 and 2012.
Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand narrowed the gap on
the two German brands, but remained in third last year with
311,389 vehicles, up 13.7 percent.
From 2000 to 2010, Lexus was the luxury sales leader, but
the two German brands jumped the Japanese brand in 2011 when a
damaging earthquake and tsunami struck Japan.
Volkswagen AG's Audi brand overtook General
Motors Co's Cadillac for fourth place. Audi's sales of
182,011 were up 15.2 percent while Cadillac sales fell 6.5
percent to 170,750 vehicles.
Honda Motor Co's Acura brand showed a 1.5 percent
gain in the year to 167,843 vehicles, followed by Nissan Motor
Co's Infiniti at 117,300 vehicles, up 0.8 percent.
In eighth place but gaining was Lincoln, the Ford Motor Co
luxury brand that a couple of decades ago was the luxury
market leader. Lincoln's sales rose 15.6 percent in the year to
94,474 vehicles.
