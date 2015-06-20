U.S. government investigators blast NHTSA in new safety report

| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. auto safety
watchdog is racked by internal problems that have prevented the
agency from acting to protect the public from deadly auto
defects, including faulty GM ignition switches, according to
federal investigators.
An official U.S. Department of Transportation report, seen
by Reuters, says the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration lacks the data needed to identify safety issues,
does not properly screen the data it has and has failed time and
again to hold automakers accountable for problems among the more
than 265 million cars and trucks on America's roads.
Compounding those problems are ineffective management,
opaque investigation practices and a staff that is insufficient
or ill-trained for the task of analyzing increasingly complex
automotive technology, according to the report by the DOT Office
of Inspector General.
"Collectively, these weaknesses have resulted in significant
safety concerns being overlooked," investigators said.
The report, due to be released next week, follows an uproar
over faulty General Motors Co ignition switches tied to
more than 110 deaths and defective Takata Corp air bag
inflators linked to at least eight deaths.
It also comes at a time when Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx and NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind are pressing
Congress to increase NHTSA's funding and enforcement powers,
including another $20 million for defect investigations budget
that has been stuck at $10 million for nearly a decade.
Rosekind, a safety expert who took over the agency less than
six months ago, has stepped up NHTSA's recall efforts with
Takata and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by
employing agency regulatory powers seldom or never exercised in
the past.
The OIG report said NHTSA received data on the GM ignition
switch problem in 2003 but the information lacked sufficient
detail and was inconsistently categorized. It decided not to
investigate four years later, without documenting why, and
stopped monitoring the issue in 2008 when the staffer in charge
left the agency. GM announced a recall in 2014.
NHTSA acknowledged shortcomings in its GM investigation in
its own report this month, saying it failed to push
back against the automaker's incomplete responses.
"Our audit did not assess whether GM fully disclosed
information on the ignition switch issue to NHTSA," OIG
investigators acknowledged.
The OIG report, which will be examined at a Senate Commerce
Committee hearing on Tuesday, contains 17 recommendations for
overhauling NHTSA. In his official response, Rosekind said the
agency would implement them by June 2016.
(Reporting by David Morgan Editing by W Simon)