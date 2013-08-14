U.S. to require automakers to make recall information more available

DETROIT Aug 14 Automakers will need to provide
a searchable database on their websites within the next 12
months to allow consumers to see if a recall affects their
particular vehicle, a U.S. regulatory body said Wednesday.
The rule, issued by the National Highway Transportation
Safety Administration, the NHTSA, said vehicle makers must
provide online access for drivers to search recalls by vehicle
identification number, or VIN.
Auto companies that produce more than 25,000 light vehicles
annually will be required to participate. Motorcycle
manufacturers that make 5,000 or more bikes per year will also
be required to list the VINs online.
Several automakers, such as Ford Motor Co, Toyota
and Honda, already have this feature on their
websites, but all must have the search function by Aug. 14,
2014, NHTSA said.
The administration said the move will allow drivers to
better determine if their vehicle is being recalled.
NHTSA's website allows users to search by model year, make
and model. ()
"Safety is our highest priority, and an informed consumer is
one of our strongest allies in that effort," U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement.
NHTSA initially proposed creating a database on NHTSA's own
site in September of 2012 that would require automakers to
submit VINs to the administration daily. Automakers objected to
the proposal, claiming it was "costly, burdensome, subject to
data integrity issues and service outages, and unnecessarily
duplicative of the services many manufacturers already provide,"
NHTSA said in the final rule.
NHTSA also will require automakers to include a standardized
label on all letters mailed to vehicle owners notifying them of
recalls.