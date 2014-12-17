Senate confirms new chief of U.S. auto safety agency

WASHINGTON Dec 17 The Senate confirmed Mark
Rosekind to lead the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, which has come under criticism this year for not
responding more quickly to evidence of potentially deadly
vehicle defects.
Rosekind, an expert on human fatigue, has spent the past
four years as a member of the National Transportation Safety
Board, which investigates major transportation accidents. The
Senate confirmed his appointment by unanimous consent late
Tuesday.
He joins a small agency that has been without a permanent
chief since David Strickland resigned a year ago. Deputy
Administrator David Friedman has been running NHTSA in the
interim.
NHTSA has come under fire from safety advocates and members
of Congress for its perceived slow response to two major
scandals this year: defects in Takata air bags and
General Motors ignition switches.
Rosekind said at his Senate confirmation hearing earlier
this month that the agency needs to move faster when addressing
safety crises.
"I'm very concerned like all of you have been with the
slowness across all of the recalls," Rosekind said.
The defective Takata air bags, which can rupture upon
deployment and spray metal shards into cars, have been linked to
at least five deaths.
A flaw in the design of millions of GM ignition switches,
which can inadvertently turn off the engine while the vehicle is
being driven, has been blamed for 42 deaths.
