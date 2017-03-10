U.S. auto recalls hit record high 53.2 million in 2016

WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Transportation Department said automakers recalled a record high 53.2 million vehicles in 2016 in the United States in part because of a massive expansion in callback to replace Takata Corp air bag inflators.

Under aggressive enforcement by the Obama administration, automakers issued a record-setting 927 recall campaigns, up 7 percent over the previous high set in 2015. Last year's recall of 53.2 million total vehicles topped the previous all time high of 51.1 million set in 2015, the department said.

