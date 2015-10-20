U.S. regulators warn against Republican auto safety proposals

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 20 Republican proposals to
improve U.S. auto safety came under fire on Tuesday from federal
regulators, who warned that proposed changes to current rules
would erode consumer safety and give automakers control over the
public disclosure of safety recalls.
In written testimony submitted to the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, officials from the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration and Federal Trade Commission also took
issue with draft legislation to let a new industry-dominated
advisory council set best practices for protecting car owners
from cyberattacks.
"The proposals could seriously undermine NHTSA's efforts to
ensure safety," NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said.
Written testimony from Rosekind and FTC official Maneesha
Mithal was posted to the committee's website ahead of a
Wednesday hearing on a 62-page draft bill intended to upgrade
auto and highway safety after a string of auto safety defects,
including deadly General Motors Co ignition switches and
Takata Corp air bag inflators.
The wide-ranging legislative proposal, which the House
Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and
Trade is considering, is intended to prepare regulators for a
new generation of automotive technological innovation by
amending a host of areas, from agency reporting requirements and
safety recall procedures to privacy, cyber attacks and safety
information.
Rosekind, who has taken a tougher approach to automakers
since taking over NHTSA less than a year ago, said the draft
would require regulators to withhold safety recall notices from
the public until a manufacturer has identified all vehicles
affected by a defect.
"This proposal impinges on the agency's enforcement
authority and is in direct conflict with other congressional
interests to increase the transparency of safety information,"
he said in the testimony.
Mithal, associate director of the FTC's Privacy and Identity
Protection Division, said the proposals would also exempt
automakers from regulatory oversight and penalties involving
their handling of consumer data.
Both Mithal and Rosekind took issue with a proposal to
establish an Automotive Cyber Security Advisory Council to
develop best practices for cyber security, saying the plan would
give half the council seats to the auto industry while
relegating other stakeholders to one seat each.
Testimony from two auto industry officials, who are also
scheduled to testify, said carmakers have taken unprecedented
steps to protect consumer privacy and enhance safety recall
completion rates and have begun working to develop new cyber
security standards and guidelines for the entire industry.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Dan Grebler)