UPDATE 4-Pace of U.S. auto sales slows; GM, Ford shares rise anyway

(New throughout, adds seasonally adjusted sales pace for May)
By Paul Lienert and Joseph White
DETROIT, June 1 The pace of U.S. car and light
truck sales slowed in May for the third month in a row despite
steep discounts, but investors bid up shares of General Motors
Co and Ford Motor Co after executives outlined
plans to cut inventories.
Automakers reported sales fell 1 percent from a year ago.
This brought the annualized sales pace down to 16.66 million
cars and light trucks from 17.17 million vehicles a year ago,
according to figures compiled by Motor Intelligence. May is the
third straight month that the sales pace has declined from a
year earlier.
GM and Ford executives expressed hope that demand for new
cars and trucks will stabilize in the second half of 2017, and
said recent high levels of unsold cars will decline. Yet
analysts warned that carmakers may have to continue heavy
discounts or slash production due to issues ranging from rising
interest rates to a glut of used cars.
Ford shares closed up 2.6 percent at $11.41. GM shares
closed 1.5 percent higher at $34.43. Both stocks remained lower
for the year to date. Ford led U.S. sales gains in May. GM, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota Motor Corp
posted modest declines.
"Underlying economic conditions are still positive," said
Ford U.S. sales vice president Mark LaNeve, citing low interest
rates and gasoline prices and high consumer confidence.
Ford said it has trimmed its inventory of unsold vehicles to
59 days, which the industry considers normal.
GM's supply was 101 days, but the automaker said that
largely represented pickup trucks built to carry dealers through
extended retooling shutdowns later this year ahead of the launch
of a new generation of Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra
trucks.
Total factory downtime related to these model changes would
cut 100,000 vehicles from inventory during the second half, GM
said in a statement. It also reiterated a promise that by the
end of the year, it would return inventories to their levels at
the end of 2016.
Ford, bolstered by heavy sales to fleet customers, surpassed
GM in U.S. sales in May. Ford sales rose 2.2 percent from a year
ago to 241,126 units. GM sales dropped 1.3 percent to 237,364.
GM said it had been trimming sales of heavily discounted
vehicles to car rental companies. Such fleet sales made up about
19 percent of its total sales in May.
In an interview, GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem said
the sliding value of used cars has discouraged automakers from
offering deep discounts on new vehicles to rental car companies.
Hertz, Avis and other rental companies either will have to pay
higher prices, he said, or automakers will cut production
further in hopes of supporting used-car resale values.
Ford's fleet sales rose 8.4 percent, representing more than
34 percent of total sales. The industry average is around 20
percent.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said May sales
dipped 0.9 percent to 193,040. Toyota Motor Co's U.S.
sales dropped 0.5 percent to 218,248. Honda Motor Co
was up 0.9 percent, to 148,414, while Nissan Motor Co
rose 3.0 percent, to 137,471.
Manufacturers and dealers "really pushed the deals over the
holiday weekend to prop up their May numbers," said Jessica
Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds,
the car shopping website.
General Motors dealers were offering discounts of up to
$12,000 on the full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup, while some
dealer discounts on Ford Motor Co's F-series pickups were more
than $10,000 on 2017 models and more than $14,000 on leftover
2016 models.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and David Gregorio)