Tesla, others seek ways to ensure drivers keep their hands on the wheel

WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny
cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel
monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when
using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s
Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.
In a report this week on the May 2016 crash of a Tesla Inc
Model S that killed a driver who was using Autopilot,
the National Transportation Safety Board demonstrated that users
could mostly keep their hands off the wheel for extended periods
despite repeated warnings from the vehicle.
But the crash underscored a vexing problem for automakers
that want to gain an edge by launching technology that
completely automates driving tasks. Unless a car is capable of
driving itself safely in every situation, drivers will still
have to remain alert and ready to take control even if the car
is piloting itself.
The NTSB, the federal agency charged with investigating
significant transportation accidents, said during a 37-minute
section of the 41-minute Tesla trip, the driver kept his hands
on the wheel for just 25 seconds, putting his hands on the wheel
for one- to- three second increments after getting repeated
visual and audible warnings.
General Motors Co delayed introduction of a driver
assistance technology called Super Cruise that was initially
planned for late last year because it said it was not ready. The
technology will go on sale this fall.
Barry Walkup, chief engineer of Super Cruise, said the
company added "a driver attention function, to insist on driver
supervision."
The system uses a small camera that focuses on the driver
and works with infrared lights to track head position to
determine where the driver is looking.
If the system - which uses facial recognition software -
detects the driver is not paying attention, it will prompt the
driver to return attention to the road. If the driver does not
respond, it will escalate alerts, including a steering wheel
light bar, visual indicators, tactile alerts in the seat and
audible alerts. If the driver does not respond, the vehicle is
brought to a controlled stop.
Volkswagen AG's luxury Audi unit has a system
that handles steering and braking at speeds of up to 40 miles.
The system requires the driver to check in with the steering
wheel every 15 seconds. Audi said the system will beep alerts at
the driver, and if the driver does not respond, it will bring
the vehicle to a stop.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is
the lead agency for regulating self-driving cars, does not test
or preapprove driver assistance systems before automakers
install them. Instead, the agency responds to complaints or
crashes when it investigates whether a potential defect poses an
unreasonable risk to driver safety. The May 2016 Tesla accident
has raised concerns about the regulation of self-driving cars.
The NTSB will issue probable cause findings and may make
recommendations to the NHTSA in the Tesla crash but does not
plan to hold a public hearing on the incident, spokesman Keith
Holloway said.
In September 2016, Tesla unveiled new restrictions on
Autopilot after widespread concerns the system lulled users into
a false sense of security through its "hands-off" driving
capability.
The updated system temporarily prevents drivers from using
the system if they do not respond to audible warnings to take
back control of the car.
The car sounds warnings if drivers take their hands off the
wheel for more than a minute at speeds above 45 miles per hour
(72 kph) when there is no vehicle ahead, Tesla Chief Executive
Elon Musk told reporters in September. If the driver ignores
three audible warnings in an hour, the system temporarily shuts
off until it is parked.
Musk said at the time that autopilot accidents are far more
likely for expert users of the system, saying some users got as
many as 10 warnings in an hour under the prior system. “It's not
the neophytes, it's the experts. They get very comfortable with
it and repeatedly ignore the car's warnings and in effect it
becomes like a reflex action,” Musk said.
Tesla monitors drivers through their interactions with the
steering wheel, turn signal, and speed setting, NHTSA said in a
separate report.
Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit, which is also working on
self-driving technology, is taking a different approach, arguing
that asking drivers to pay attention while the car drives itself
is wrong. Waymo is focusing its efforts on fully autonomous
vehicles where humans take no part in driving, rather driver
assistance.
"We're not seeking to build a better car. Our goal is to
build a better driver," Waymo Chief Executive Officer John
Krafcik said earlier this year.
