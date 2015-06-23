U.S. says Takata vehicle recall size includes double counting

| June 23
June 23 U.S. auto safety regulators on Tuesday
said their estimate for the millions of vehicles affected by the
Takata air bag recall will likely be revised because cars with
two front air bags were double-counted.
Mark Rosekind, administrator of the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, said in written testimony to the Senate
Commerce Committee that regulators are waiting for automakers to
provide information including the number of inflators that must
be replaced more than once.
The Obama administration last month said it was doubling the
number of vehicles involved to nearly 34 million, making the
Takata recall the largest in U.S. history. But a Reuters
analysis found the number could prove to be less than half that
due to vehicles with more than one air bag.
On Tuesday, Rosekind said there are about 32 million
defective inflators on U.S. roads that need to be replaced.
"It is important to note that this number is an estimate and
will be refined," he said. "We know that there are almost
certainly vehicles that are counted twice."
Rosekind was scheduled to testify about the recall alongside
representatives from Takata Corp, automakers and the
Department of Transportation.
Takata air bag inflators can deploy with too much force and
spray metal shrapnel into passenger compartments. They have been
linked to at least eight deaths and hundreds of injuries.
A day before Tuesday's hearing, committee Democrats released
a report saying the Japanese company may have put profits over
safety by halting global safety audits for financial reasons.
In its written testimony, Takata raised the number of air
bag inflators that have ruptured in U.S. vehicles to 92 on
Tuesday, four more than the 88 "field ruptures" that the
Japanese manufacturer reported to U.S. lawmakers only three
weeks ago.
Takata said the number of field ruptures now stands at 70
for driver-side inflators and at 22 for passenger-side air bags.
On June 2, the company told a House of Representatives panel
that the numbers stood at 67 and 21, respectively.
The number of driver-side air bag inflators that have
ruptured during ballistic tests has nearly doubled to 16 from
nine, though the number of inflators tested has climbed by only
half, according to Takata.
Also testifying are Fiat Chrysler and
Honda Motor Co Ltd, which use the Takata airbags in
their vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler said in written testimony that it was
replacing all driver-side air bag inflators affected by the
Takata recall with products from TRW Automotive Inc
as of June 8.
