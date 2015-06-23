UPDATE 1-U.S. says Takata vehicle recall size includes double counting

(Adds comments by senators and NHTSA administrator)
By David Morgan and Ben Klayman
June 23 U.S. auto safety regulators said on
Tuesday their estimate for the millions of vehicles affected by
the Takata Corp air bag recall will likely be revised
because cars with two front air bags were double-counted.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has come
under fire for failing early on to catch the defective Takata
air bag inflators, as well as faulty ignition switches in
General Motors Co vehicles. Both high-profile recalls
pushed the agency into the spotlight.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told the Senate Commerce
Committee on Tuesday that regulators are waiting for automakers
to provide information including the number of Takata inflators
that must be replaced more than once. Rosekind cited his
agency's underfunding, low staffing and lack of authority as
some lawmakers criticized NHTSA.
"You've got too many complaints and not enough people," he
said. "It's just overwhelming."
Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, said NHTSA's
problems will not be solved purely with additional resources.
Rosekind said he would provide a list of 44 changes the agency
is implementing to improve effectiveness, and Congress needs to
give NHTSA more power to compel recalls.
The Obama administration said last month it was doubling the
number of vehicles involved to nearly 34 million, making the
Takata recall the largest in U.S. history. But a Reuters
analysis found the number could prove to be less than half that.
Rosekind, who testified at the same hearing as
representatives from Takata, automakers and the Department of
Transportation, said on Tuesday there are about 34 million
defective inflators in 32 million vehicles on U.S. roads that
need to be replaced.
"It is important to note that this number is an estimate and
will be refined," he said. "We know that there are almost
certainly vehicles that are counted twice."
Takata air bag inflators can deploy with too much force and
spray metal shrapnel into passenger compartments. They have been
linked to at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.
A day before the hearing, committee Democrats released a
report saying the Japanese company may have put profits over
safety by halting global safety audits for financial reasons.
"This is deadly serious business," said Senator Bill Nelson,
a Florida Democrat, as he held up a piece of shrapnel from a
Takata air bag that injured a Florida woman whose bloody,
gauze-wrapped face wrapped was displayed in a photograph at the
hearing. "For years, it's obvious that Takata did not put safety
first."
Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut compared the eight
deaths currently linked to Takata air bags to the 13 deaths
initially cited by GM over its defective ignition switches.
Since then, the number has risen to 117 deaths, according to a
lawyer working for GM. Blumenthal said the Takata number could
also rise.
Also testifying are Fiat Chrysler and
Honda Motor Co, which use the Takata airbags in their
vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler said in written testimony that it was
replacing all driver-side air bag inflators affected by the
Takata recall with products from TRW Automotive as of June 8.
(Reporting by David Morgan in Washington and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)