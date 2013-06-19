Start-up to bring test-drive cars to buyers, avoiding dealership

| DETROIT, June 19
A new company hopes to make the
car-buying process easier for consumers and more efficient for
dealers by bringing cars to buyers for test drives, avoiding the
need to spend hours at a dealership.
With car sales people ranked below members of Congress in
trustworthiness in a Gallup poll last December and many buyers
shopping online before heading to dealer lots for a test drive
-- and the accompanying sales pitch -- the firm's founder thinks
he's targeted a sweet spot.
So do his financial backers, which include a General Motors
former chief executive and an auto dealer who previously
owned the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.
Tred, which officially launches in the Seattle area on
Wednesday, will deliver almost any vehicle to a potential buyer
for $19 a car. Dealers will pay the start-up an undisclosed
amount for each test drive.
The plan is eventually to roll the service out in other
densely populated cities such as New York, Los Angeles and San
Francisco, Tred Chief Executive and founder Grant Feek said.
"I always felt there should be a better experience, a better
way to buy," he said in a telephone interview.
Tred, launched in January 2012, will initially work with
about 30 dealers in the Seattle area representing nearly all
brands.
Tred raised $100,000 in a first round of financing from a
group that included former GM CEO Rick Wagoner, whom Feek, 32,
met while Wagoner was speaking to Feek and his classmates at
Harvard Business School.
Last fall, the Seattle-based company raised another $1.7
million from several private equity firms, including Fraser
McCombs Capital. The firm's equity pool includes money from the
family of Red McCombs, who owns eight dealerships in San Antonio
and used to own the Vikings as well as the NBA's San Antonio
Spurs.
Tony Rimas, a principal with Fraser McCombs, Tred's largest
shareholder, said the new service is meant to improve the sales
rate at dealers. "A customer asking for a car to be brought to
their house is in my opinion converted from a shopper to a
buyer," he said.
The online service will allow consumers to set up test
drives of competing vehicles, which will be delivered by Tred
employees not associated with the dealers providing the cars,
Feek said.
The employee rides along on the test drive and provides a
packet of information that includes a checklist to help reduce
the time spent in a dealer's showroom to one to two hours from
the national average of more than four, he said.
Tred also supplies a report with the vehicle's suggested
retail price, prices on websites such as those of Kelley Blue
Book and TrueCar, as well as the no-haggle price from the dealer
supplying the vehicle.