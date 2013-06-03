Chrysler U.S. auto sales up 11 pct, led by pickup trucks

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
DETROIT, June 3 Strong sales of pickup trucks helped boost Chrysler Group LLC U.S. May auto sales by 11 percent, Chrysler said on Monday, easily beating analysts' expectations.
Chrysler is the first automaker in the U.S. market to report sales. Major manufacturers will report sales through Monday afternoon.
Overall U.S. auto sales for May are expected to show a rise of 6 percent over year-ago figures after sales were disappointing in April. The May results were seen boosted by a recovering housing market and strong consumer spending.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect May U.S. sales of 15.1 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.