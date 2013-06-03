Chrysler U.S. auto sales up 11 pct, led by pickup trucks

DETROIT, June 3 Strong sales of pickup trucks helped boost Chrysler Group LLC U.S. May auto sales by 11 percent, Chrysler said on Monday, easily beating analysts' expectations.

Chrysler is the first automaker in the U.S. market to report sales. Major manufacturers will report sales through Monday afternoon.

Overall U.S. auto sales for May are expected to show a rise of 6 percent over year-ago figures after sales were disappointing in April. The May results were seen boosted by a recovering housing market and strong consumer spending.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect May U.S. sales of 15.1 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.