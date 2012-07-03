Chrysler June sales up 20 percent

July 3 Chrysler Group LLC's June U.S. auto sales
rose 20 percent to 144,811 vehicles, the company said on
Tuesday, slightly topping analyst expectations.
It was the 27th consecutive month that Chrysler sales topped
those from the previous year, and its best June sales since
2007.
Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA, is the
first of the major automakers to report U.S. June sales.
J.D. Power and Associates and LMC Automotive expect a
20-percent gain in U.S. auto sales for June.
Auto sales are an early sign of consumer spending each
month. The auto industry has been one of the bright spots in the
U.S. economy this year, but deteriorating European markets have
led industry executives to worry about possible contagion
spreading to North America.
The Chrysler brand of vehicles showed a 63-percent gain in
sales, followed by its Jeep brand at a 23-percent gain, Ram
truck up 12 percent and the Dodge brand up only 2 percent,
Chrysler said.