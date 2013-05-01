Chrysler U.S. April auto sales up 11 percent

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Chrysler Group LLC Said on Wednesday that U.S. auto sales rose 11 percent in April, led by strong demand for its Ram pickup trucks.
Chrysler sales of 156,698 vehicles in April slightly beat analysts' expectations.
Major automakers in the U.S. market report sales on Wednesday, an early sign of consumer spending each month.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict