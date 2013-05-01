版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 20:05 BJT

Chrysler U.S. April auto sales up 11 percent

May 1 Chrysler Group LLC Said on Wednesday that U.S. auto sales rose 11 percent in April, led by strong demand for its Ram pickup trucks.

Chrysler sales of 156,698 vehicles in April slightly beat analysts' expectations.

Major automakers in the U.S. market report sales on Wednesday, an early sign of consumer spending each month.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐