2012年 6月 2日

TABLE-May U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers

The following are U.S. auto sales results for May reported so
far on Friday by top-selling automakers.	
    	
U.S. Auto Sales For May 2012         	
     AUTOMAKER               MAY    LAST YR   PCT CHNG
 1   General Motors      245,256    221,192       10.9
 2   Ford Motor          216,267    192,102       12.6
 3   Toyota Motor        202,973    108,387       87.3
 4   Chrysler            150,041    115,363       30.1
 5   Honda Motor Co      133,997     90,773       47.6
 6   Nissan               91,794     76,148       20.5
 7   Hyundai              67,019     59,214       13.2
 8   Kia                  51,771     48,212        7.4
 9   Volkswagen           38,657     30,100       28.4
 12  Subaru               29,724     20,036       48.4
 10  BMW                  28,321     26,452        7.1
 13  Mercedes/Smart       25,259     20,306       24.4
 11  Mazda Motor Co       20,357     17,875       13.9
 14  Audi                 11,503     10,457       10.0
 15  Mitsubishi            5,575      7,568      -26.3
 16  Land Rover            3,438      2,891       18.9
 18  Porsche               2,852      2,817        1.2
 17  Suzuki                2,360      2,290        3.1
 19  Jaguar                1,075      1,271      -15.4
                                                      
     TOTAL             1,328,239  1,053,454       26.1
                                                      
     AUTOMAKER               YTD   YTD 2011   PCT CHNG
 1   General Motors    1,066,963  1,046,275        2.0
 2   Ford Motor          935,864    878,600        6.5
 3   Toyota Motor        868,301    701,851       23.7
 4   Chrysler            689,257    519,538       32.7
 5   Honda Motor Co      576,174    523,550       10.1
 6   Nissan              485,484    433,032       12.1
 7   Hyundai             292,856    263,588       11.1
 8   Kia                 237,381    200,060       18.7
 9   Volkswagen          170,555    125,681       35.7
 11  Subaru              136,602    112,255       21.7
 12  BMW                 130,843    116,656       12.2
 10  Mazda Motor Co      123,886    103,072       20.2
 13  Mercedes/Smart      117,231     95,458       22.8
 14  Audi                 52,494     45,858       14.5
 15  Mitsubishi           27,462     35,816      -23.3
 16  Land Rover           17,389     13,254       31.2
 17  Porsche              13,448     12,996        3.5
 18  Suzuki               10,695     11,124       -3.9
 19  Jaguar                5,476      5,021        9.1
                                                      
     TOTAL             5,958,361  5,243,685       13.6
    SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

