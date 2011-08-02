UPDATE 3-TABLE-July U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers

Aug 2 The following are U.S. auto sales results for the month of July reported so far on Tuesday by top-selling automakers. U.S. Auto Sales For July 2011

AUTOMAKER JULY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 214,915 199,692 7.6% 2 Ford Motor 180,865 166,092 8.9% 3 Toyota Motor 130,802 169,224 -22.7% 4 Chrysler 112,026 93,313 20.1% 5 Nissan 84,601 82,337 2.7% 6 Honda Motor Co 80,502 112,437 -28.4% 7 Hyundai 59,561 54,106 10.1% 8 Kia 45,504 35,419 28.5% 9 Volkswagen 29,066 23,880 21.7% 10 BMW 26,120 23,390 11.7% 11 Subaru 21,730 23,983 -9.4% 12 Mercedes/Smart 21,065 18,048 16.7% 13 Mazda Motor Co 20,783 20,732 0.2% 14 Audi 9,146 7,817 17.0% 15 Mitsubishi 7,972 5,648 41.1% 16 Porsche 2,768 2,703 2.4% 17 Suzuki 2,447 1,952 25.4%

TOTALS 1,049,873 1,040,773 0.9%

AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2010 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 1,476,548 1,280,213 15.3% 2 Ford Motor 1,253,579 1,120,837 11.8% 3 Toyota Motor 943,590 1,015,766 -7.1% 4 Chrysler 751,958 620,532 21.2% 5 Honda Motor Co 687,944 706,346 -2.6% 6 Nissan 589,574 522,669 12.8% 7 Hyundai 382,358 309,888 23.4% 8 Kia 290,608 205,488 41.4% 9 Volkswagen 183,191 149,892 22.2% 10 BMW 169,641 144,975 17.0% 11 Subaru 153,779 149,943 2.6% 12 Mazda Motor Co 143,162 136,451 4.9% 13 Mercedes/Smart 139,086 125,015 11.3% 14 Audi 65,055 56,257 15.6% 15 Mitsubishi 52,087 32,138 62.1% 16 Porsche 18,310 13,687 33.8% 17 Suzuki 15,849 13,501 17.4%

TOTALS 7,316,319 6,603,598 10.8%