版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 03:32 BJT

UPDATE 3-TABLE-July U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers

 Aug 2 The following are U.S. auto sales
results for the month of July reported so far on Tuesday by
top-selling automakers.
U.S. Auto Sales For July 2011
   AUTOMAKER               JULY     LAST YR    PCT CHNG
1     General Motors       214,915     199,692        7.6%
2     Ford Motor           180,865     166,092        8.9%
3     Toyota Motor         130,802     169,224      -22.7%
4     Chrysler             112,026      93,313       20.1%
5     Nissan                84,601      82,337        2.7%
6     Honda Motor Co        80,502     112,437      -28.4%
7     Hyundai               59,561      54,106       10.1%
8     Kia                   45,504      35,419       28.5%
9     Volkswagen            29,066      23,880       21.7%
10    BMW                   26,120      23,390       11.7%
11    Subaru                21,730      23,983       -9.4%
12    Mercedes/Smart        21,065      18,048       16.7%
13    Mazda Motor Co        20,783      20,732        0.2%
14    Audi                   9,146       7,817       17.0%
15    Mitsubishi             7,972       5,648       41.1%
16    Porsche                2,768       2,703        2.4%
17    Suzuki                 2,447       1,952       25.4%
   TOTALS             1,049,873   1,040,773        0.9%
   AUTOMAKER                YTD    YTD 2010    PCT CHNG
1     General Motors     1,476,548   1,280,213       15.3%
2     Ford Motor         1,253,579   1,120,837       11.8%
3     Toyota Motor         943,590   1,015,766       -7.1%
4     Chrysler             751,958     620,532       21.2%
5     Honda Motor Co       687,944     706,346       -2.6%
6     Nissan               589,574     522,669       12.8%
7     Hyundai              382,358     309,888       23.4%
8     Kia                  290,608     205,488       41.4%
9     Volkswagen           183,191     149,892       22.2%
10    BMW                  169,641     144,975       17.0%
11    Subaru               153,779     149,943        2.6%
12    Mazda Motor Co       143,162     136,451        4.9%
13    Mercedes/Smart       139,086     125,015       11.3%
14    Audi                  65,055      56,257       15.6%
15    Mitsubishi            52,087      32,138       62.1%
16    Porsche               18,310      13,687       33.8%
17    Suzuki                15,849      13,501       17.4%
   TOTALS             7,316,319   6,603,598       10.8%

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐