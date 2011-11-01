版本:
TABLE-October U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers

 Nov 1 The following are U.S. auto sales results
for the month of October reported on Tuesday by top-selling
automakers.
U.S. Auto Sales For October 2011
   AUTOMAKER            OCTOBER     LAST YR    PCT CHNG
1     General Motors       186,895     183,759        1.7%
2     Ford Motor           167,803     157,935        6.2%
3     Toyota Motor         134,046     145,474       -7.9%
4     Chrysler             114,512      90,137       27.0%
5     Honda Motor Co        98,333      98,811       -0.5%
6     Nissan                82,346      69,773       18.0%
7     Hyundai               52,402      42,656       22.8%
8     Kia                   37,690      31,199       20.8%
9     Volkswagen            28,028      20,084       39.6%
10    BMW                   27,288      23,222       17.5%
11    Mercedes/Smart        24,449      19,076       28.2%
12    Subaru                20,081      22,720      -11.6%
13    Mazda Motor Co        18,326      18,013        1.7%
14    Audi                  10,225       8,128       25.8%
15    Mitsubishi             4,378       5,111      -14.3%
16    Porsche                2,270       2,647      -14.2%
17    Suzuki                 1,947       2,043       -4.7%
   TOTALS             1,011,019     940,788        7.5%
   AUTOMAKER                YTD    YTD 2010    PCT CHNG
1     General Motors     2,089,067   1,822,303       14.6%
2     Ford Motor         1,771,803   1,597,148       10.9%
3     Toyota Motor       1,328,570   1,456,790       -8.8%
4     Chrysler           1,123,923     910,357       23.5%
5     Honda Motor Co       958,130   1,011,247       -5.3%
6     Nissan               856,425     743,474       15.2%
7     Hyundai              545,316     452,703       20.5%
8     Kia                  405,095     299,223       35.4%
9     Volkswagen           263,487     212,774       23.8%
10    BMW                  246,602     215,274       14.6%
11    Subaru               215,631     216,334       -0.3%
12    Mazda Motor Co       209,641     192,783        8.7%
13    Mercedes/Smart       206,632     184,431       12.0%
14    Audi                  95,206      81,718       16.5%
15    Mitsubishi            70,253      46,503       51.1%
16    Porsche               24,934      20,337       22.6%
17    Suzuki                22,231      19,015       16.9%
   TOTALS            10,432,946   9,482,414       10.0%
