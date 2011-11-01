TABLE-October U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers

Nov 1 The following are U.S. auto sales results for the month of October reported on Tuesday by top-selling automakers. U.S. Auto Sales For October 2011

AUTOMAKER OCTOBER LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 186,895 183,759 1.7% 2 Ford Motor 167,803 157,935 6.2% 3 Toyota Motor 134,046 145,474 -7.9% 4 Chrysler 114,512 90,137 27.0% 5 Honda Motor Co 98,333 98,811 -0.5% 6 Nissan 82,346 69,773 18.0% 7 Hyundai 52,402 42,656 22.8% 8 Kia 37,690 31,199 20.8% 9 Volkswagen 28,028 20,084 39.6% 10 BMW 27,288 23,222 17.5% 11 Mercedes/Smart 24,449 19,076 28.2% 12 Subaru 20,081 22,720 -11.6% 13 Mazda Motor Co 18,326 18,013 1.7% 14 Audi 10,225 8,128 25.8% 15 Mitsubishi 4,378 5,111 -14.3% 16 Porsche 2,270 2,647 -14.2% 17 Suzuki 1,947 2,043 -4.7%

TOTALS 1,011,019 940,788 7.5%

AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2010 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 2,089,067 1,822,303 14.6% 2 Ford Motor 1,771,803 1,597,148 10.9% 3 Toyota Motor 1,328,570 1,456,790 -8.8% 4 Chrysler 1,123,923 910,357 23.5% 5 Honda Motor Co 958,130 1,011,247 -5.3% 6 Nissan 856,425 743,474 15.2% 7 Hyundai 545,316 452,703 20.5% 8 Kia 405,095 299,223 35.4% 9 Volkswagen 263,487 212,774 23.8% 10 BMW 246,602 215,274 14.6% 11 Subaru 215,631 216,334 -0.3% 12 Mazda Motor Co 209,641 192,783 8.7% 13 Mercedes/Smart 206,632 184,431 12.0% 14 Audi 95,206 81,718 16.5% 15 Mitsubishi 70,253 46,503 51.1% 16 Porsche 24,934 20,337 22.6% 17 Suzuki 22,231 19,015 16.9%

