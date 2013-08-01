版本:
VW's U.S. sales in July drop 3.3 percent to 35,779

Aug 1 Volkswagen AG's Volkswagen of America said U.S. sales of the Volkswagen brand in July dropped 3.3 percent to 35,779.

VW said sales of its Golf compact were down 34 percent, while sales of the midsize Passat rose 12 percent.

VW's Audi of America unit will report sales later on Thursday.

