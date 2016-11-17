Carmakers show their caution on electric cars at LA Auto Show

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 17 Electric cars are taking a
back seat to more profitable trucks and sport utility vehicles
at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, a venue that recently has
been a showcase for green cars.
Despite Tesla Motors' bold bet on consumer demand
for all-electric vehicles, traditional automakers at the show
are pushing the trucks and SUVs that generate fat profits, in a
reflection of how cheaper gasoline is influencing consumer
spending.
To view the upcoming all-electric Chevy Bolt, billed by
General Motors as the future of electric vehicles, a
potential buyer must first wade through myriad displays of
trucks and SUVs at the Chevrolet section.
Underscoring how big trucks are still the meat and potatoes
of the traditional auto industry - and extremely popular in
Southern California - Chevrolet constructed a rugged off-road
circuit on Tuesday to show off the power of its off-road pickup,
the 2017 Colorado ZR2.
Chevrolet's Marketing Director Steve Majoros told Reuters
brands such as the Bolt "are important to our business,
important to our image, but they kind of live on the fringes
when it comes to volume."
Majoros said there was "a lot of built-up demand" for the
Bolt ahead of its advertising launch in key markets on Dec. 1.
However, Chevrolet officials won't say how many have been
ordered or what planned production volumes are. Suppliers said
they expect the Bolt initially will be produced at a rate of
about 20,000 to 30,000 a year.
Tesla Motors Inc, Silicon Valley's luxury electric
carmaker, says it has had nearly 400,000 pre-orders for its
Model 3 sedan due in 2018 and is accelerating production by a
factor of five to meet future demand.
Electric vehicles are currently a money-losing burden for
carmakers forced to comply with federal fuel efficiency rules
and even more rigorous standards in California, which mandates
that 15 percent of carmakers' sales must come from
emissions-free vehicles by 2025.
Market demand, however, is shifting toward trucks and sport
utilities. The National Automobile Dealers Association says a
predicted 17.1 million new car and truck sales in 2017 would
favor light-truck sales, making up an expected 60 percent of the
market, up from 50 percent in 2013.
Low fuel prices are behind a five-year decline in green
vehicle sales, which is undercutting efforts by automakers to
build economies of scale for new technology, said Hyundai Motor
America Chief Executive Dave Zuchowski.
"That's a particularly disheartening metric," Zuchowski
told auto dealers at the AutoConferenceLA gathering on Tuesday.
Facing expensive upfront costs and a mostly indifferent
public - yet mandated to meet fuel efficiency standards - some
brands are experimenting only modestly with electrification.
GMC showed off its Sierra 1500 with eAssist that combines a
V8 engine with a 0.45 kWh lithium-ion battery pack to improve
fuel economy by as much as 13 percent.
The battery, which adds $1,125 to the price, is not large
enough to qualify for clean air credits in California.
GMC built only 200 vehicles for 2016 for the California
market and most have been sold. GMC is still weighing how many
to make for next year, said Stuart Pierce, senior marketing
manager for GMC.
"We're trying to gauge receptiveness right now," said
Pierce, who added that truck customers "maybe wouldn't be ready
to go so far" as a hybrid or fully-electric vehicle.
Audi and Jaguar plan to release
electric SUVs in 2018, and BMW will launch an electric
Mini in 2019. Audi parent company Volkswagen says it will build
30 new electric vehicles by 2025.
But Volkswagen's offering this year at the show? The 2017
Atlas SUV with a gasoline engine.
"We are expanding VW's line up to meet America's demand for
SUVs," said Hinrich Woebcken, Volkswagen of America CEO.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Joseph White and Alan
Crosby)