CORRECTED-San Diego jury awards woman $186 mln in bias case against AutoZone

(Corrects to remove remarks from lawyer who is no longer trial
counsel in case, replaces with remark from current counsel,
paragraphs 1-3)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Nov 18 A federal jury in California
awarded nearly $186 million to a San Diego area woman who sued
AutoZone Inc. saying she was demoted and fired after
being told pregnant women can't do the job of managing a store,
court records showed.
The award on Monday by a six-person jury, which follows a
two-week trial, includes $872,720 in compensatory damages and
another $185 million in punitive damages for plaintiff Rosario
Juarez, 43.
"We were able to prove that AutoZone engaged in rather
extraordinary discrimination against Ms. Juarez," said attorney
Charles Moore, who is part of the legal team representing her.
Representatives for the auto parts retailer did not
immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.
But company spokesman Ray Pohlman told the San Diego Union
Tribune that the company intends to appeal.
According to the complaint, Juarez was hired by AutoZone in
2000 as a customer service representative at a store south of
San Diego. In April 2001, she was promoted to parts sales
manager and in October 2004 to store manager.
Then in September 2005, Juarez became pregnant with the
first of her two children.
The district manager told her she could not handle the
demands of the job and urged her to return to parts sales
throughout her pregnancy, the complaint said. After her son was
born, Juarez was demoted and took a pay cut.
After she waited the required year from the demotion to seek
her former job, the district manager refused to promote her, and
she was terminated in 2008, the complaint said. By then, she had
filed claims with the California Department of Fair Employment
and Housing, the complaint added.
At trial, a former district manager testified that an
AutoZone vice president berated him for having so many women in
management positions, saying: "What are we running here, a
boutique? Get rid of those women."
The jury ruled that the harassment against Juarez was
"severe and pervasive," and found unanimously that she was
discriminated against and later fired because of her pregnancy,
according to the verdict form.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)