U.S. airliners land in Atlanta after bomb threats

Jan 24 Two U.S. airliners landed safely on
Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta
after bomb threats were made against them, an airport spokesman
said.
The threats against Delta Flight 1156, coming from Portland,
Oregon, and Southwest Airlines Flight 2492, from Milwaukee, were
deemed credible, but more information was not immediately
available, said airport spokesman Reese McCranie. Passengers
were safely removed from the planes.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by
David Gregorio)