U.S. airliners land in Atlanta after bomb threats

Jan 24 Two U.S. airliners landed safely on Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after bomb threats were made against them, an airport spokesman said.

The threats against Delta Flight 1156, coming from Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Airlines Flight 2492, from Milwaukee, were deemed credible, but more information was not immediately available, said airport spokesman Reese McCranie. Passengers were safely removed from the planes. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by David Gregorio)
