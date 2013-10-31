UPDATE 1-U.S. to allow expanded electronic device use on flights

WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it will allow airlines to
expand the use of portable electronic devices in flight to
include smartphones, tablets and e-readers, ending a
long-standing ban.
"Most commercial airlines can tolerate radio interference
from portable electronic devices," FAA Administrator Michael
Huerta said at a news conference at Reagan National Airport near
Washington, D.C.
"It's safe to read downloaded materials, like e-books,
calendars and to play games."
These activities are expected to be permitted during all
phases of flight, including takeoff and landing, on the vast
majority of U.S. flights, he said.
Inflight cellphone talking is not approved, Huerta said,
noting that this continues to be governed by the Federal
Communications Commission.
However, passengers will be able to connect with an
airline's WiFi network and can use Bluetooth accessories, such
as wireless mouse and headphones.
As a practical matter, cellphones should be kept in airline
mode during flight, he said. Without this setting, cellphones
would continue to search vainly for a signal while aloft,
draining batteries.
Huerta said the guidance applies to U.S. airlines throughout
their domestic and international routes. The next step is for
airlines to submit plans for implementation after testing to
make sure aircraft can tolerate this kind of radio interference.
Huerta said he sought updated guidance on the matter, since
the current policy was put in place about 50 years ago.
In some cases of extremely low visibility, for perhaps 1
percent of all U.S. flights, some landing systems may not be
able to tolerate radio interference, and in those cases
passengers should follow the advice of flight crews, he said.
Within an hour of Huerta's announcement, Delta Air Lines
said its customers would be allowed to take advantage of
the new policy as soon as Friday, pending FAA approval of its
plan.
All Delta aircraft have been tested to make sure they can
tolerate passenger operation of personal electronic devices,
Delta said in a statement.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which contributed
to the FAA panel that made the recommendation, applauded the
decision as it pushed for "uniform technical, operational, and
training standards that will allow for the safe, managed
expansion of PED usage by passengers."
The U.S. Travel Association, an industry group, praised the
move as a "common-sense, win-win" policy.