UPDATE 3-U.S. to allow expanded electronic device use on flights

WASHINGTON Oct 31 Airline passengers will soon
be able to use certain electronic devices throughout their
entire flight after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
ended a long-standing ban on Thursday.
Mobile phone calls remain barred under Federal
Communications Commission rules. But fliers will be free to keep
smartphones, tablets and e-readers running in "airplane" mode.
Delta Air Lines Inc and JetBlue Corp
quickly filed plans with the FAA to show that their aircraft can
tolerate radio signals from electronic devices, a condition
required by the regulator.
The change is likely to boost the use of gadgets such as
Amazon Inc's Kindle readers or Apple Inc's
iPad.
"Most commercial airlines can tolerate radio interference
from portable electronic devices," FAA Administrator Michael
Huerta said at a news conference at Reagan National Airport near
Washington, D.C. "It's safe to read downloaded materials, like
e-books, calendars and to play games."
Passengers will be able to connect with an airline's WiFi
network and can use Bluetooth accessories, such as wireless
mouse and headphones.
"ALWAYS-ON" CONNECTIVITY ON THE HORIZON
A big winner from the change could be Gogo Inc,
whose shares closed 4.5 percent higher. The company supplies
Internet service to about 80 percent of U.S. aircraft.
The FAA's move is "another favorable tailwind," Gogo Chief
Executive Michael Small told Reuters.
The FAA's decision is likely to move more passengers toward
"always-on" connectivity, said Jonathan Schildkraut, an analyst
at Evercore Partners in New York.
"Any increase in time spent connected is viewed as a
positive," he said.
Technology fans have recently decried the "high cost to the
traveling public" of passengers not having unfettered access to
their mobile devices.
"More than 105 million hours of disrupted technological
activity on domestic flights is projected in 2013 - an estimated
104 percent increase since 2010 - due to the FAA ban on the use
of devices during takeoffs and landings," according to a May
2013 study by the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitcan
Development at Chicago's DePaul University.
The FCC in May started deliberations on a proposal that
would offer a new type of in-flight broadband service promising
U.S. fliers higher Wi-Fi speeds and better connections. The
proposal, which has been pushed for years by wireless equipment
maker Qualcomm Inc, seeks to open up more radio
airwaves for airborne Internet access.
In a statement, acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clybourn said
the agency continues to study how best to promote consumers' and
businesses' ability to use wireless devices on aircraft and
elsewhere.
As a practical matter, cellphones should be kept in airplane
mode during flight, the FAA's Huerta said. Without this setting,
cellphones would continue to search vainly for a signal while
aloft, draining batteries.
Huerta said the guidance applies to U.S. airlines throughout
their domestic and international routes.
POLICY WAS 50 YEARS OLD
Huerta said he sought updated guidance on the matter, since
the current policy was put in place about 50 years ago.
Among those giving input to the FAA for the long-awaited
decision were representatives of airlines, plane manufacturers,
passengers, flight attendants and the mobile technology
industry.
A committee set up to recommend how the rules should change
started work in January on what was to be a 6-month project. It
later got a 2-month extension to work on guidance on how
airlines could assess the safety risk posted to critical flight
systems.
A backer of the change, the Consumer Electronics Association
on Wednesday urged the agency to ease restrictions before the
busy holiday travel season. It said the FAA's move "will bring
policy on in-flight use of devices up to speed with the 21st
century."
Huerta said that in some cases of extremely low visibility,
for perhaps 1 percent of all U.S. flights, some landing systems
may not be able to tolerate radio interference, and in those
cases passengers should follow the advice of flight crews.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA applauded the
decision as it pushed for "uniform technical, operational, and
training standards that will allow for the safe, managed
expansion of PED usage by passengers."
The U.S. Travel Association, an industry group, praised the
move as a "common-sense, win-win" policy.
But one lawmaker warned airlines and fliers to curb their
enthusiasm and focus on safety first.
"Having access to e-mail or a movie is not worth
compromising the safety of any flight," said Senator Jay
Rockefeller, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce,
Science and Transportation.