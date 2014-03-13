U.S. mulls drug testing for aircraft repairers overseas

WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. aviation regulator
is considering requiring drug and alcohol testing of workers
maintaining aircraft operated by U.S. air carriers in facilities
located outside the United States.
The Federal Aviation Administration sought comments on its
proposed rule in a Federal Register notice on Thursday.
The FAA's present drug and alcohol testing regulations do
not extend to companies or individuals who perform sensitive
functions, including preventive maintenance on aircraft, outside
the United States.