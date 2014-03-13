版本:
U.S. mulls drug testing for aircraft repairers overseas

WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. aviation regulator is considering requiring drug and alcohol testing of workers maintaining aircraft operated by U.S. air carriers in facilities located outside the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration sought comments on its proposed rule in a Federal Register notice on Thursday.

The FAA's present drug and alcohol testing regulations do not extend to companies or individuals who perform sensitive functions, including preventive maintenance on aircraft, outside the United States.
