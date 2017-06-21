UPDATE 1-Republicans propose bill to privatize U.S. air traffic control

(Adds details from proposal, reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S.
House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday
proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control
system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an
uncertain future in Congress.
The panel plans to consider the bill next Tuesday, and the
full House will vote in mid-July, said the committee's
Republican chairman, Representative Bill Shuster.
"This is about saving the taxpayers' money," Shuster told
reporters on Wednesday. "Maintaining the status quo is
unacceptable."
The legislation would make it illegal for an airline to bump
an already boarded passenger from a flight. In April, a United
Airlines passenger was forcibly removed from his seat,
prompting public outrage. The airline banned the practice.
The bill would also require the U.S. Transportation
Department to clarify regulations for compensating passengers,
including that there is no maximum compensation, and would
legally bar the use of cellphones and other mobile devices for
phone calls during flights.
No airline currently allows in-flight calls from personal
phones. In April, the Federal Communications Commission said it
planned to halt a regulatory process that could have led to
in-flight calls on airplanes.
The legislation also requires large and medium-sized
airports to provide clean private rooms in all terminals for
nursing mothers.
Airlines would have to post a prominent link on their
website on services offered in the event of a widespread
computer outage. Many airlines have been hit by computer system
outages over the last year.
The most controversial proposal is the privatization of air
traffic control.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump unveiled a plan
to modernize air traffic control and lower flying costs. Under
the proposal, air traffic control would be spun off from the
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and put under the
oversight of a nonprofit corporation.
Congressman Shuster said airlines would have three seats on
the 13-member board: one for major airlines, one for cargo
carriers and one for regional airlines. The Trump administration
has proposed giving airlines two seats on the board, while
Shuster last year proposed giving airlines four seats.
Shuster aims to address concerns among private plane owners
and rural airports by barring the new air traffic control entity
from charging general aviation operators user fees.
Critics say the plan would hand control of a key asset to
special interests and big airlines.
A coalition of five general aviation groups said in a
statement on Wednesday that they would not support the bill,
saying it was "fundamentally flawed." The Airline Owners and
Pilots Association said the bill has a "high potential for
unintended consequences as well as increased costs and
uncertainty."
Shuster's bill would reauthorize the FAA for six years and
also has provisions to speed up a decision by the Transportation
Department on whether to allow expanded commercial drone use.
The Transportation Department would also have to consider
whether to require airlines to stock emergency medicine for
children aboard flights.
The legislation would also authorize significantly higher
funding for a program that subsidizes commercial air service to
rural airports, which the Trump administration budget proposed
eliminating.
The Senate Commerce Committee's chairman, Senator John
Thune, said on Tuesday that he was not planning to include air
traffic control privatization in the FAA reauthorization, a
committee aide said.
The administration and Shuster say they would not charge the
private entity for the government's air traffic control assets
and would bar Congress from reviewing fees charged by the board.
Executives from United, Hawaiian Airlines Inc,
American Airlines Inc and Southwest Airlines Co,
strongly back the proposal.
The FAA spends nearly $10 billion a year on air traffic
control funded largely through passenger user fees, and has
spent more than $7.5 billion on next-generation air traffic
control reforms in recent years.
It is unclear whether privatization would speed the rollout
of new systems such as satellite-based aircraft tracking that
replaces ground radar dating back to World War Two.
