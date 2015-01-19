FAA probing near miss between planes at New York airport

NEW YORK Jan 19 The Federal Aviation
Administration said on Monday that it was investigating whether
an air traffic control problem caused a near miss between two
planes in New York over the weekend.
A JetBlue Airways Corp flight to Austin, Texas, was
preparing to takeoff at New York's John F. Kennedy International
Airport on Saturday when a Caribbean Airlines flight crossed its
path, the FAA said in a statement.
The Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737 was returning from South
America's Guyana.
The departing JetBlue Airbus 320 had received control tower
clearance when it attempted to takeoff but returned to the gate
after the mishap, JetBlue said in a statement. There were no
injuries.
The closest the two aircraft got was more than 2,800 feet
(853 meters), the agency said.
The FAA is looking into a second incident involving a Delta
Air Lines Inc Boeing 777 that took off from the
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport heading to
Japan on Sunday morning, but returned shortly after someone
reported seeing smoke coming from the aircraft. There were no
injuries.
Airport firefighters inspected the plane after the flight
landed, the FAA said. It is investigating a possible mechanical
issue with the plane, it said.
Delta was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)