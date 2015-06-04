版本:
NTSB cited human factors as probable cause in UPS crash

WASHINGTON, June 4 Human factors including fatigue and the failure to properly configure a flight computer were the probable cause in the 2013 crash of a United Parcel Service Inc cargo jet in Birmingham, Alabama, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. (Reporting by David Morgan)

