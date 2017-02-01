Rising prices set to bite U.S. bacon lovers

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 1 Bacon lovers beware: U.S. prices
for the greasy salty meat are set to jump in the coming months
due to dwindling supplies.
Wholesale prices for U.S. pork bellies that are sliced into
bacon on Wednesday touched $1.73 per pound, the highest since
August 2015. In January, prices climbed 56 cents - the largest
monthly spike in at least four years, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.
Many other pork cuts, from ribs to loins, are falling in
price as the number of hogs in the United States rise to the
largest level since World War II. But strong demand for bacon to
serve on sandwiches, next to eggs and in other dishes has
propelled wholesale bacon prices and reduced stocks in cold
storage.
Bacon eaters will likely see the higher prices in about
three months, said David Maloni, president of research firm
American Restaurant Association.
Part of the current shortage stems from big promotions on
bacon by restaurants and grocery stores last summer, when pork
belly prices fell to 80 cents a pound, the lowest in more than a
year, Maloni said.
In a November call with analysts, restaurant chain Wendy's
touted sales of Baconator sandwiches featuring six
strips of Applewood smoked bacon as helping business. The
company also said it had offered Baconator fries at "an
attractive price point" of $1.99.
BaconFreak.com, which sells dozens of varieties of bacon and
bacon-themed products online, will assess whether to raise its
prices over the next 90 days, Chief Executive Rocco Loosbrock
said.
"Of course as pork bellies increase in cost, our margins
shrink," he said.
Pork belly inventories in cold storage in December were 17.8
million pounds, the smallest for that time of year since the
USDA began tracking the data in 1957.
Inventories typically expand in the fourth quarter as
consumers favor other cuts, such as ham. Food companies also
store belly supplies for the summer to use on bacon, lettuce and
tomato sandwiches.
The Ohio Pork Council, which represents hog producers, on
Wednesday said "there is not a shortage of bacon." The council
sparked media reports on the issue and concern among consumers
after registering the website baconshortage.com last week.
The council registered the website as part of an apparent
promotion. The council did not respond to requests for comment
beyond its statement.
But its statement did not stop bacon lovers from commenting.
"Forget the political unrest. This is a real crisis America!
We're having a #BaconShortage!" Kathi Yeager (@KathiYeager), a
radio personality in Oklahoma City, tweeted on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Michael Hirtzer; Editing by
Bernard Orr)