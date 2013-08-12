BAE sees growth in foreign, commercial electronic systems

* Electronic systems sales dipped slightly in first half
* Growth in commercial airplane market boosting demand
* Electronic warfare seen expanding 5-8 percent
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
HUDSON, New Hampshire, Aug 12 Britain's BAE
Systems is gearing up for strong growth in commercial
and international orders for its wide range of electronic
systems, and expects that to help offset declining military
spending in the United States and Europe.
Paul Markwardt, deputy general manager of the electronic
systems division of the company's U.S. unit, BAE Systems Inc.,
said he expected foreign and commercial sales to expand,
accounting for half or more of the division's annual revenues
within the next five years, up from about 35 percent currently.
"We're setting up to exceed that 50 percent. We believe that
it's possible to go beyond that," he told reporters at the
company's facility in Hudson, New Hampshire.
The division, which makes everything from flight controls
for commercial airplanes to precision guided weapons and
advanced electronic warfare equipment, posted $3.9 billion in
revenues in 2012. That accounted for about a third of the U.S.
unit's overall revenues of $12.75 billion in 2012, and nearly 14
percent of the British parent's overall revenues of $28.2
billion.
BAE reported earlier this month that the electronic systems
division saw a 1-percent drop in revenues in the first half of
2013, and said full year sales would be marginally lower. But it
said the division's commercial sales rose 10 percent in the
first half and margins would remain strong.
Strong results in the electronic systems division mark a
contrast to the company's ground vehicle division, which has
seen big declines in recent years, given the end of the war in
Iraq and the planned U.S. drawdown of forces from Afghanistan.
Markwardt said the company saw good opportunities in the
commercial sector, where airplane orders are expected to drive
demand for flight, engine and cabin control systems, and
internationally, where buyers across the Middle East and Asia
are rapidly replacing aging equipment.
"We see growth on the commercial side, we see growth in the
EW (electronic warfare) part of the market," Markwardt told
reporters. "As we take a look at the changing defense market, we
have the ability to focus our investment to follow the growth
that we're seeing."
BAE has said that its work on Boeing's next 737-MAX alone
could be worth about $1 billion over the life of the aircraft.
The company has also developed an airplane cabin management
system called "IntelliCabin" that it says could help save power,
reduce weight and operating expenses, and improve customer
comfort on commercial airliners. It expects to find a launch
customer for the system by the end of 2104.
Markwardt said the electronic warfare segment was expected
to generate growth of 5 to 8 percent, giving escalating threats,
even as overall defense spending went down.
He said the division's portfolio was well diversified with
thousands of contracts and hundreds of customers, including the
U.S. military services and many bigger contractors like
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
The division's single largest contract was for work on the
F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed, but that accounted for just
6 percent of annual revenues, he said.
BAE is bidding for several large contracts, including a new
U.S. Army vehicle radio deal expected in September or October
that it says could be worth over $2 billion over time.
The U.S. Army is also expected to launch the next phase of a
competition for a new infrared countermeasures program next year
that could generate significant orders in coming years.
Army officials are conducting a preliminary design review of
BAE's technology demonstration work on the system. Northrop
Grumman Corp is also working on a similar demonstration project.
In addition to its work on satellites, aircraft and
surveillance sensors, BAE has developed hybrid propulsion and
power systems for buses, trucks and other vehicles. That is a
relatively small, but growing market, Markwardt said.
BAE has also filed a formal protest about a U.S. Navy
contract it lost to Raytheon Co to develop a
next-generation electronic jammer. Brian Walters, general
manager of the electronic combat solutions business, said
company officials had concerns about how the Navy evaluated its
proposal.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office is expected to
rule on the protest in October.