Missing man believed to have fallen overboard during Bahamas cruise

MIAMI, March 11 A missing 21-year-old man is believed to have fallen overboard during a cruise in the Bahamas, Carnival Cruise Lines said in a statement on Wednesday.

The guest was reported missing on Carnival Glory on Sunday morning, and a review of camera footage confirmed a man overboard, the company said.

It added that the U.S. Coast Guard was notified and commenced search and rescue operations.

