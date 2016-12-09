UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator to fail Santander on community lending -sources

(Recasts throughout, adds background)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Dec 9 A U.S. bank regulator is
poised to fault Spanish lender Banco Santander SA
for doing too little to reach poor neighborhoods and
will fail the bank on a test of community lending, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
The decision by the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency (OCC) is due by early 2017, said the sources, who spoke
on background because they were not authorized to talk about the
pending action.
They said Santander would be listed as a bank that "needs to
improve" under terms of the Community Reinvestment Act, which
was enacted in the 1970s to help end discriminatory lending.
Such as listing would mean that Santander will face more
regulatory hurdles if it wants to open more branches or seeks to
merge.
The OCC and Santander both declined to comment.
Santander, which has about $85 billion in assets in the
United States, is counted among the largest global lenders. In
June, the bank failed a U.S. stress test meant to ensure the
largest firms on Wall Street can weather a future financial
crisis.
Santander's U.S. bank was the first to fail the test three
years in a row.
The Federal Reserve, in its review of Santander, faulted the
bank for poor risk management and financial planning rather than
a lack of capital.
Consumer advocates said they were glad to see community
concerns about Santander rise to the highest level of regulatory
attention.
"Banks have an obligation to blue collar communities but
they haven't always seen it that way," said John Taylor, head of
the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Wells Fargo was
also due be downgraded to 'needs to improve,' under terms of the
Community Reinvestment Act.
The label means a bank must seek approval from the OCC
before acting on many day-to-day management issues. Such banks
are also expected to outline how they will expand credit to the
poor.
Earlier this month, Thomas Curry, the head of the OCC, said
he expected the agency to clear a backlog of Community
Reinvestment reviews in the weeks ahead.
Officials have "already made great strides in working
through the agency's existing backlog of CRA performance
evaluations," he told a gathering of the National Association of
Affordable Housing Lenders.
