UPDATE 1-Tennessee bank to pay $212.5 mln in FHA-insured mortgage lending case

(Adds background on case)
WASHINGTON, June 1 First Tennessee Bank agreed
to pay $212.5 million to resolve a case involving Federal
Housing Administration-insured mortgage lending, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Monday.
Benjamin Mizer of the Justice Department's Civil Division
said First Tennessee's "reckless underwriting has resulted in
significant losses of federal funds and was precisely the type
of conduct that caused the financial crisis and housing market
downturn."
In April, First Tennessee, the regional bank for First
Horizon National Corp, said it would pay $212.5 million
to settle claims of mortgage lending violations related to the
home loan business, which the company sold in 2008. The loans
were issued from Jan. 1, 2006, through Dec. 31, 2008.
A Justice Department statement said the settlement resolved
allegations that First Tennessee failed to comply with FHA
origination, underwriting and quality control requirements.
It said First Tennessee failed to report any deficient
mortgages to the FHA and caused the agency to insure hundreds of
loans that were not eligible for insurance, resulting in
substantial losses for the FHA when it later had to pay
insurance claims on those loans.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney)