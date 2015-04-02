CORRECTED-JPMorgan Chase on track to pay $4 bln to homeowners as part of settlement

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
(Changes dollar amount in headline)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, April 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co is on track to meet its mandate to provide billions of dollars in consumer relief to struggling homeowners as part of a settlement it reached over bad residential mortgage-backed securities it sold before the financial crisis, an independent monitor said on Thursday.
Joseph Smith, the monitor overseeing the settlement the largest U.S. bank reached in 2013 with the federal government and five states, credited Chase $2.2 billion out of the $4 billion goal it is required to provide to consumers by 2017.
The bank receives extra credit for certain types of help and less for others, so the total is not a dollar-for-dollar accounting of the assistance provided.
The relief comes in the form of mortgage forgiveness, refinancing and disaster area lending.
Chase, JPMorgan's brand for consumer loans, must also pay $9 billion in cash, totalling a $13 billion settlement.
"We are seeing steady progress from Chase," Smith said, noting the bank may meet its goal before deadline.
Citigroup and Bank of America have also entered settlements for their role in the U.S. mortgage crisis.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021