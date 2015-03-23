Maxim Integrated Products targets top banks with patent lawsuits

| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Several major banks were hit
on Monday with lawsuits filed by California-based analog
circuits maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc alleging
their smartphone banking apps infringe the company's patents.
The complaints were filed against M&T Bank Corp and
the U.S. affiliates of HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco
Santander SA in federal court in Manhattan, alleging
the banks' apps, when downloaded to Android devices and Apple
Inc products such as the iPhone, use the patents without
permission.
The patents cover various technologies that secure data,
including encryption for mobile financial transactions.
Maxim Integrated Products is seeking unspecified damages, as
well as an order from the court blocking the banks from further
infringing the patents.
HSBC declined to comment. Representatives from Maxim
Integrated Products and the other banks were not immediately
available for comment.
The cases are Maxim Integrated Products, Inc v. M&T Bank,
HSBC Bank USA, National Association et al, and Santander Bank,
National Association, Nos. 15-cv-2167, -2168, and -2169.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andre Grenon)