Prosecutors seek clues on alleged tax dodgers from two U.S. banks

Nov 6 U.S. authorities are seeking information
from Citigroup Inc's Citibank NA and Bank of New York
Mellon Corp to uncover the identities of U.S. citizens
who may have been hiding money in Swiss bank accounts to avoid
taxes.
In a filing in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, the
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York requested
permission to issue "John Doe" summonses to the two U.S. banks
for records of accounts tied to the Swiss bank Zuercher
Kantonalbank (ZKB).
ZKB, based in Zurich, offers private banking to clients
around the world, including U.S. taxpayers, according to the
filing. Some of those services are provided through
correspondent accounts at Citibank and BNY Mellon, it said.
Both banks are not accused of any wrongdoing in the court
filing.
In December 2012, two ZKB bankers and a former employee were
indicted over charges of conspiring with American clients to
hide more than $420 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service.
ZKB used Citibank and BNY Mellon as correspondent banks to
provide offshore banking services to U.S. taxpayers, "who in
turn have failed to report the existence of their ZKB accounts
to the IRS, as well as the income earned on those accounts," the
U.S. Attorney's office said in its filing.
The IRS uses "John Doe" summonses to get information on
possible tax law breakers whose identities are unknown.
In April, the IRS got a court's permission to serve John Doe
summonses to Wells Fargo & Co as part of an offshore tax
evasion investigation.
With John Doe summonses, "what the U.S. is trying to do is
figure out who accessed their undeclared Swiss bank account
money, and did anyone access it in a way that flowed through
U.S. banks," said Jeffrey Neiman, a former federal prosecutor
involved in Swiss bank investigations who is now in private law
practice in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Banking secrecy is enshrined in Swiss law and tradition but
has recently come under pressure as the United States and other
nations have moved aggressively to tighten tax law enforcement
and demand more openness and cooperation.
The case is In the Matter of the Tax Liabilities of John
Does, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-mc-378.