Investment banker Galanis pleads guilty in Gerova stock scam

NEW YORK, July 21 An investment banker once dubbed "Porn's New King" and accused of engineering a scheme with his father and two brothers to reap illegal profits by manipulating a reinsurer's stock price pleaded guilty to fraud charges on Thursday.

Jason Galanis, 46, of Los Angeles, admitted to securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, and two conspiracy charges at a hearing in the federal court in Manhattan.

His plea came one day after his father, John Galanis, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy charges, also related to the reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)