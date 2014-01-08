U.S. banker who went on run pleads not guilty to fraud

| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Jan 8 A former director of a small bank
in Georgia who was accused of stealing $21 million from
investors before disappearing for 18 months pleaded not guilty
on Wednesday to a fraud charge and was ordered to remain in jail
while awaiting trial.
Aubrey Lee Price, 47, left behind a written confession and
indicated he planned to kill himself just before he was indicted
in July 2012 on one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum
sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
He was arrested on Dec. 31, 2013, during a traffic stop near
Brunswick, Georgia. Price also has been indicted in New York on
securities and wire fraud charges, said Jim Durham, an assistant
U.S. attorney in Savannah.
A judge in federal court in Statesboro, Georgia on Wednesday
ordered Price to remain in jail after hearing his not guilty
plea. Price's lawyers could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Price had controlled an investment group that put $10
million into Montgomery Bank & Trust, a small bank in Ailey,
Georgia, that was later shut down by regulators, according to
the indictment. It said that Price, after being named a bank
director, "misappropriated, embezzled and lost" $21 million in
fraudulently obtained bank funds.
A U.S. marshal testified last week that Price said he was
homeless and lived as a migrant worker during his time on the
run. The day after his arrest, police in Marion County, Florida,
said they found more than 200 marijuana plants growing in a home
rented by Price.