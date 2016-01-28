UPDATE 3-Federal Reserve releases scenarios for 2016 bank stress tests

(Adds background)
By Lisa Lambert and David Henry
WASHINGTON Jan 28 Large financial firms will
have to show how they would survive a "severely adverse
scenario", including a global recession where U.S. unemployment
shoots up to 10 percent and short-term U.S. Treasuries pay
negative yields, in this year's bank stress tests, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.
In the annual testing of stability, the Fed, the U.S.
central bank, presents three scenarios for firms such as Bank of
America and Goldman Sachs to show how they would
hypothetically withstand various economic and financial shocks.
The Fed posted 2016's test instructions after big banks
announced their year-end financial positions, which are the
starting points for how the banks would look after the stress
scenarios. This year the Fed shifted the annual testing cycle to
align it with the calendar year that banks generally use for
their financial reports.
"In adjusting the scenarios for our yearly stress testing
program, we strive to assess the resilience of the nation's
largest banks in a variety of potential adverse environments,"
said Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo in a statement.
"It is important that the tests not be too predictable from
year to year."
The testing, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law, is intended to push banks to shore up their finances and
help avoid another meltdown on the scale of the 2007-09
financial crisis.
Last year, all 31 banks tested passed, but those with large
trading books came out weak. This year's review
encompasses 33 firms. BancWest Corporation and TD Group U.S.
Holdings have been added to this year's testing.
Among changes noted by the Fed from past test instructions,
banks will describe how they would change their capital plans
under a stress scenario, rather than assume they would go ahead
with their original plans to pay dividends and buy back stock.
Under the severely adverse scenario, firms would also have
to show how they would fare with a heightened period of
corporate financial stress.
The "adverse scenario" in this year's test is defined as a
moderate recession accompanied by mild deflation in the United
States and weakening economic activity in some other countries.
The "baseline scenario" follows average projections from surveys
of economic forecasters.
Each scenario includes 28 variables such as gross domestic
product, along with a narrative describing the general economic
conditions in the scenarios and an explanation of how the
scenarios have changed from the previous year.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)