Banks in tight spot as TLAC proposals threaten liquidity

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - Banks are set for a fight with the Federal Reserve over proposed regulations that could make it harder for them to trade unsecured bank debt.

The proposals require banks to issue at least US$120bn of loss-absorbing capital to meet new global standards from 2019, but could also constrain liquidity in those instruments.

The Fed's proposed interpretation of the Financial Stability Board's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity rules imposes capital deductions on banks that invest in holding company debt of the eight largest US banks - even if the debt is their own.

That could limit their ability to trade those bonds on behalf of clients, market participants say.

Large US dealers are making a "collective effort" to change the outcome of the final rules, "so that we are not more handcuffed than we are now", said a US syndicate head at a major global bank.

The proposals are open for comment until February 1, with the final rules expected later in 2016.

But changing the Fed's mind about that part of the rules will be tough, said Oliver Ireland, a partner at Morrison Foerster, who previously served as associate general counsel to the Fed.

"That is going to be a hard fight," he said. "The Fed has a theory about what they're doing here. They think this is going to protect the financial system."

LIMITED PARTNERS

Investors will suffer if dealers pull away from trading bank debt, said Pri De Silva, an analyst at CreditSights. "If you want to sell a bank capital instrument and you can only go to the bank that issued it, you have to take that bank's price," he said.

Trading bank debt can already take weeks and require help from multiple dealers, said one investor. "This [the TLAC proposal] is just one more tightening of that liquidity," he said.

FIG bankers are hoping for a reprieve in the final rule. "That's why the comment period exists," said one.

But the thrust of the regulation - to limit contagion among banks - puts the Fed in a difficult position.

"They've got two opposing dynamics, and they have to grapple with that and figure out who could trade this debt, particularly at times of stress," said Stuart Plesser, senior director of Standard & Poor's finance group.

Recent liquidity scares in the high-yield bond market could encourage the Fed to take the market's concerns seriously, he added.

"I don't think it is a shut door at this point. Issues with market liquidity over the past couple of weeks may give more impetus to take a further look than they would have."

(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Jack Doran)