U.S. Bank must face restitution claims in Peregrine lawsuit -judge

Nov 19 U.S. Bank, sued by the government last year for allegedly aiding a massive fraud at brokerage Peregrine Financial, must face claims for nearly $36 million in restitution to Peregrine's victims, a federal judge in Iowa ruled.

Judge Linda Reade on Wednesday rejected the bank's argument that restitution should be sought from the person who committed the fraud, Peregrine founder Russell Wasendorf Sr., and not from the bank.

U.S. Bank, part of Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, was sued last year by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for allegedly letting Wasendorf treat an account set up for Peregrine customer funds like his "personal piggy bank."

The lawsuit was the government's first against a bank tied to the collapse of Peregrine and a nearly two-decade-long fraud at the futures brokerage. Wasendorf began serving a 50-year sentence last year after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $215 million from thousands of customers. The CFTC has estimated the bank's alleged misconduct caused nearly $36 million in losses.

Teri Charest, a spokeswoman for U.S. Bank, said the bank did nothing wrong and would defend itself vigorously.

"We did not know about the Peregrine Ponzi scheme and in fact we were a victim of the same scheme," she said.

A spokesman for the CFTC declined to comment.

In her order, Reade also ruled that U.S. Bank cannot escape the CFTC's lawsuit based on its argument that the commission failed to detect the fraud.

In court filings, the bank had argued that the CFTC had "unclean hands" in the case because it found warning signs during a 1999 audit and took no action against Peregrine.

"Although the 1999 CFTC audit should have led the CFTC to monitor Wasendorf's activities more closely," its failure to detect the fraud should not prevent it from pursing an enforcement action, Reade said.

The order came on motions by both sides for a judgment in their favor as a matter of law before the case goes to trial. The case is set for trial early next year.

While limiting U.S. Bank's defense, Reade ruled that other issues, such as whether the bank acted in bad faith, are best left to a jury.

The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v US Bank, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, No 13-cv-2041 (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jonathan Oatis)