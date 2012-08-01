Assured says Stockton bankruptcy plan unfair, favors Calpers

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Bond insurer Assured
Guaranty, facing massive losses in Stockton,
California's bankruptcy, on Wednesday said the largest U.S.
public pension fund, Calpers, was getting preferential treatment
among creditors.
That may set the stage for a fight over whether cities in
dire circumstances legally have the ability to change
obligations under pension plan benefits agreed to in much better
times. Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, so far has said that the cities don't have that ability.
A Stockton proposal to creditors in May, which was made
before Chapter 9 proceedings began, showed the city on the far
outskirts of the San Francisco Bay Area was ready to fully pay
pension fund payments but largely abandon payments on $121
million of pension obligation bonds backed by Assured Guaranty.
Assured calculated that the loss on bond principal would be
83 percent. That amounts to $100 million, which Assured would
have to cover.
Stockton, with about 300,000 residents, is the biggest U.S.
city to seek bankruptcy protection. The housing crash and
widespread unemployment have decimated revenue for the city,
which also is struggling with the costs of generous retiree
benefits and failed development projects.
"The City's Pension Bonds are proposed to be permanently cut
by 83 percent, while its other personnel costs are proposed to
be temporarily reduced by 6.6 percent," Assured said in a
statement on Wednesday, its first comment since Stockton
published its May proposals on July 20. Stockton called the
proposals "The Ask."
"Stockton's attempt to transfer the cost of lucrative,
above-market employee wages and benefits granted when tax
revenues were flush to capital markets creditors by haircutting
bond principal is unprecedented, a contortion of the bankruptcy
process and will foreclose Stockton's access to the capital
markets for the foreseeable future," the company added.
Stockton lost money on the pension bond issue when Calpers
investments soured. "If Stockton is disappointed with CalPERS'
investment performance, it should be taking that up with CalPERS
rather than reneging on the City's obligation to holders of the
Pension Bonds."
Assured made no counterproposals during the pre-bankrutpcy
negotiations, Stockton attorney Marc Levinson said. "Instead of
issuing counterproposals, it is issuing press releases," he
said.
Stockton has not left retirees alone: it plans to quit
paying for retiree healthcare, following the lead of another
California city, Vallejo, which went bankrupt a few years ago.
Vallejo also continued making full payments to Calpers, the
California Public Employees' Retirement System.
Assured, in statements on Wednesday and in June, has raised
the prospect of a court fight.
"Stockton's 'Ask' in relation to the Pension Bonds is
fundamentally unfair, discriminatory relative to its other
personnel costs and inconsistent with chapter 9's strict
requirements for plan confirmation," it said.
Calpers had no immediate comment on the Assured letter.
Creditors have until Aug. 9 to challenge Stockton's eligibility
to get Chapter 9 protection.