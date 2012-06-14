版本:
U.S. Treasury to raise $245 mln from 7 bank offerings

WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Treasury expects to raise $245 million from public offerings of seven small banks that were bailed out during the financial crisis, the department said on Thursday.

The seven banks are Ameris Bancorp, Farmers Capital Bank Corp, First Capital Bancorp Inc, First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc, Taylor Capital Group and United Bancorp Inc.

The offerings in the banks are expected to close around June 19.

The U.S. Treasury said its bank bailout programs, including the one used to directly inject capital into a slew of banks, have earned taxpayers more than $19 billion.

