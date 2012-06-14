UPDATE 1-US Treasury to raise $245 mln via 7 bank offerings

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Treasury expects to raise $245 million from public offerings of seven small banks that were bailed out during the financial crisis, the department said on Thursday.
The seven banks are Ameris Bancorp, Farmers Capital Bank Corp, First Capital Bancorp Inc, First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc, Taylor Capital Group and United Bancorp Inc.
The offerings in the banks are expected to close around June 19.
The U.S. Treasury said its bank bailout programs, including the one used to directly inject capital into a slew of banks, have earned taxpayers more than $19 billion.
But overall the Troubled Asset Relief Progam is expected to cost taxpayers $60 billion, mostly because of money being used to help stem foreclosures. TARP was initially aimed at propping up the financial system but was later used to help other sectors of the economy.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.