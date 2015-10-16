BBVA Suiza S.A. to pay more than $10 million under U.S. Swiss bank program

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 16 BBVA Suiza S.A. will pay more than $10 million and continue to cooperate with American authorities in a resolution reached under the Swiss Bank Program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
"Swiss banks such as BBVA Suiza S.A. are providing detailed information regarding their efforts to conceal U.S.-related accounts, and are turning over the names of individuals and entities that facilitated this criminal conduct," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo.
The Swiss Bank Program provides a path for Swiss banks to resolve possible criminal liabilities in the United States. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.