UPDATE 4-BNY Mellon imposes fee on rapidly growing deposits

By Emily Flitter and Dan Wilchins
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
(BK.N) told some of its biggest depositors this week it does
not want their money.
BNY Mellon said it is charging a fee to big corporate and
asset management clients that deposit more money than average,
because it has been overwhelmed by deposits.
Global economic turmoil -- including the Greek debt crisis
and the U.S. debt ceiling debate -- has driven BNY Mellon's
large clients to sell riskier assets and move the proceeds to
deposit accounts.
The flood of cash is likely to raise BNY Mellon's U.S.
deposit insurance fees and could weaken capital ratios, which
are partly based on liabilities such as deposits.
BNY Mellon said in a letter to clients that the big
increase in deposits is likely "transient," meaning the funds
cannot be invested.
"Past history shows that once the storm passes, these
deposits quickly return to the markets," its letter said.
The fee is nominal -- just 0.13 percentage points a year,
or less than $200 a day on an excess balance of $50 million--
and it applies only to clients with average deposits of more
than $50 million who exceed their average levels in June.
High-net worth clients are not subject to the fee.
The decision to impose a charge, however, reflects how
pressed banks feel to control costs as interest rates wallow
near zero in an economy that shows little signs of recovery.
The decision to charge for deposits contributed to soaring
demand on Thursday for U.S. Treasury bills, traders said, as
bank depositors redeployed cash into government securities.
One-month T-bill rates US1MT=RR dipped below zero.
The bank encouraged clients "to consider a variety of cash
investment options to minimize any effect" of the new charge.
BNY Mellon, like other trust and custody banks, manages
cash for companies and handles back-office processing of
securities and banking transaction for fund managers, among its
other businesses. The bank does not have retail branches.
The company's move to impose deposit fees was not matched
by rivals State Street Corp (STT.N), [ID:nN1E773182] or
Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O) [ID:nN1E7731UB].
BNY Mellon's deposits are rising in part because companies
have been maintaining higher cash balances during the recent
financial and economic turmoil. Similarly, investment managers
have been selling risky assets and plowing proceeds into bank
accounts to ensure they can meet investor demands for
redemption.
Marty Mosby, a banking analyst at Guggenheim Partners, said
BNY Mellon has more corporate clients than many of its rivals
and therefore attract more deposits.
The bank is imposing the new fee on customers whose monthly
average balances after Aug. 8 are more than 10 percent above
their average in June and the extra fee only applies to the
portion of the balance that is at least 10 percent above the
average.
The fee is 0.13 percentage points annualized, which is
adjusted if one-month Treasury bill rates fall below zero.
The bank said the fee is intended to apply to a small
number of clients and will likely be rescinded as markets
return to normal.
Higher deposits could raise U.S. deposit insurance fees
assessed quarterly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, based
on banks' daily average deposit and asset levels.
(Reporting by Dan Wilchins and Emily Flitter; additional
reporting by Richard Leong and Jed Horowitz in New York and
Aaron Pressman in Boston; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Tim Dobbyn
and Andre Grenon)