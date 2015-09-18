For U.S. banks, Fed inaction makes a bad trading quarter even worse

| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 For U.S. banks' bond trading
desks, the Federal Reserve just made a bad quarter even worse,
accentuating a longer-term decline in what was once their most
lucrative business, executives, analysts and traders told
Reuters.
Bond trading volume is likely to drop globally in the coming
weeks, after the Fed decided on Thursday to keep rates
unchanged. Many investors are reluctant to take too much risk in
bonds and related derivatives until they have a better sense of
when the U.S. central bank will start hiking rates, traders
said.
"The market is queasy, and is not taking bad news well,"
said Michael Sobel, managing partner at TruMid, an electronic
trading platform for corporate bonds, and former head of junk
bond trading at Barclays. It is harder to get some trades done,
he added.
Weaker bond trading results will weigh on the bottom line at
major banks, which can get as much as a third of their revenue
from the business, and have already been hit by low interest
rates and tepid demand for many kinds of loans. Some analysts
already had been reducing their earnings estimates for banks
over the last month. For Goldman Sachs Group Inc, for
example, three analysts have cut estimates over the last 30
days, by an average of nearly 6 percent.
The quarter was tough for bank trading revenue even before
the Fed announcement. The Greek debt crisis kept many investors
out of markets entirely, and China's slowing growth resulted in
the kind of steep market movements that hurt profits for many
traders.
Generally, banks do best when there's a degree of
uncertainty, which spurs investors to reposition their
portfolios. But when events become completely unpredictable, and
markets move wildly, trading volume can dry up, analysts said.
"Banks are getting the bad kind of volatility now," said
Charles Peabody, a veteran banking analyst at Portales Partners
in New York.
Chief executives from Citigroup, Bank of America Corp
, and JPMorgan Chase & Co, speaking at a Barclays
conference, all said this week that their overall trading
revenue is likely to fall by around 5 percent in the current
quarter.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan blamed the drop mainly on
weaker bond trading results, which he said were partly offset by
stronger stock trading.
Jefferies Group, an investment bank that is part of the
Leucadia National Corp conglomerate, said on Thursday
that a measure of its earnings plunged by nearly 50 percent
thanks to slow bond trading and big writedowns on distressed
debt tied to the energy industry.
Bond trading revenue has been falling at major banks since
the financial crisis, as banks have been barred by regulators
from making big market bets with their own money. Coalition, an
investment banking consulting firm, estimates annual industry
revenue from bond trading at around $70 billion, about half its
level in 2009.
In the last few years, revenue has been stabilizing, and
results from the business still occasionally jump. In the first
quarter of this year, for example, bond trading revenue surged
at most major banks, as the Swiss central bank scrapped a cap on
the franc, the Fed seemed likely to tighten monetary policy
soon, and the European Central Bank announced a quantitative
easing program.
Morgan Stanley posted bond trading revenue of $1.9
billion, a 15 percent gain from the same period last year and
its highest level in three years.
But times have changed, and with this week's Fed move, a
source at a major investment bank said his customers are in
limbo now.
"There would definitely be more client activity if they had
raised rates," he said.
