Banker bonuses do not keep pace with record M&A year

NEW YORK/LONDON Jan 19 Wall Street's biggest
dealmakers will be showered with big bonuses this month but
many other bankers face a lean year as executives seek to retain
top talent while at the same time try to keep a lid on costs.
A record year for mergers and acquisitions was one of the
few bright spots for major banks last year as volatile markets,
concerns about China and falling oil prices hurt trading
businesses.
But banks are not uniformly rewarding their dealmakers amid
a need to shave costs due to falling trading revenues,
pedestrian growth elsewhere and regulatory pressure to curb
compensation.
Those concerns may be thrown to the wind when it comes to
top rainmakers at Wall Street firms such as JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Morgan Stanley. They are anxious to stem
defections to boutique banks such as Centerview Partners and
Lazard Ltd, which are not subject to the same regulatory
oversight. Investors and regulators have been more closely
scrutinizing Wall Street pay following the 2008 financial
crisis.
"In certain groups you are going to see some impressive
numbers this year reflecting the robust M&A market and in an
attempt to keep top bankers happy and not moving," said Noah
Schwarz, an executive recruiter at Korn Ferry. "There have been
so many situations of musical chairs in 2015 - more trades than
I have seen in a long time."
Overall, though, bonus increases for dealmakers range from
flat to low single digits, sources said.
Morgan Stanley saw banker bonuses largely flat to up 5
percent over last year, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Within Morgan Stanley's institutional securities group,
which includes investment banking and trading, the bank set
aside 17 percent less money for compensation for 2015 compared
to the year prior.
At Citigroup Inc, banker pay remained flat over last
year. Revenue from advising on deals rose 16 percent in 2015,
although overall investment banking revenue, including equity
and debt underwriting, was down 3 percent.
Representatives for the banks declined to comment.
Deal volume globally rose 42.2 percent to a record $4.7
trillion, according to Thomson Reuters data, spurred by mega
mergers like Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA's $106 billion
acquisition of SABMiller Plc and oil major Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's $70 billion purchase of BG Group Plc.
Merger fees worldwide, in turn, rose 7.7 percent to $26
billion last year.
Bonuses at boutique shops such as Guggenheim Partners are
expected to rise 10 to 20 percent.
Still, even for top rainmakers at big banks, bonuses are not
expected to reach pre-crisis levels such as when Merrill Lynch's
top dealmaker Andrea Orcel took home $34 million.
"What we're seeing is the return of the strategic M&A
banker," said Stéphane Rambosson, managing partner of executive
search firm DHR International. "It's not quite the rainmaker as
in the past, but M&A is back with certain firms at the full
front of their strategy."
Banker bonuses in the U.S. and Europe also differ.
Under an European Union cap, bonuses cannot exceed 100
percent of bankers' fixed salary, or twice that amount with
shareholder approval. But banks have topped up basic pay by
awarding allowances to senior staff and also increased fixed
salaries as a result in some cases.
M&A bankers overall fared much better than traders, who are
seeing their bonuses squeezed amid a difficult year for trading
desks across Wall Street.
"Compensation has come down across all the trading
businesses and it wouldn't surprise you that some of that - a
lot of that - has been in fixed income," JPMorgan CFO Marianne
Lake said last Thursday during the firm's earnings call.
