U.S. Fed objects to capital plans by Citi, four others in stress tests

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday objected to plans by Citigroup and four other banks to return capital to shareholders, saying it had uncovered deficiencies during an annual test of their financial robustness.
The Fed said it had rejected plans submitted by Citi and the U.S. units of HSBC, RBS and Santander due to weaknesses in their capital planning processes.
It also objected to Zions Bancorp's plan because the bank did not meet the minimum post-stress capital ratio.
The five banks will not be allowed to execute proposed dividends pay-outs and share buybacks.
The Fed said it had approved capital plans submitted by the remaining 25 banks in this year's stress tests. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.