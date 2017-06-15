U.S. consumer financial watchdog accuses congressional critics of 'misstatements'

| WASHINGTON, June 15
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused congressional
critics of relying on "misstatements" to criticize his agency,
which was set up under former President Barack Obama to pursue
bad behavior by financial institutions.
Richard Cordray, the bureau's director, wrote to "correct
the record" in a letter sent to a congressional panel on
Wednesday regarding a recent report critical of the CFPB's work
in a high-profile scandal.
The five-page letter took issue with multiple conclusions
reached in a report released earlier this month by Republican
staff on the House Financial Services Committee.
Some members of the committee have pushed for Republican
President Donald Trump to fire Cordray, who has headed the
agency since he was appointed by Obama, a Democrat, in 2012.
The report said the CFPB had been an ineffective watchdog
against Wells Fargo & Co, missing extensive improper
sales practices and taking action only after work on the bank's
unauthorized accounts scandal had been done by others.
The committee's report also depicted the CFPB as reluctant
to cooperate with the panel's Well Fargo probe.
Cordray insisted that his agency had done critical work in
policing Wells Fargo, and said the report "devolves into various
misstatements and allegations" about the CFPB's work.
The CFPB, along with the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and the city and county of Los Angeles, struck a $185
million settlement against the bank in September.
Cordray argued that improper sales practices were underway
at Wells Fargo as far back as 2001, while his agency was only
fully staffed in 2014. He maintained the CFPB had acted properly
in monitoring the bank, and the CFPB's presence allowed the
federal government to provide relief to wronged consumers across
the country as part of the settlement.
He went on to accuse Republican staff of refusing to receive
a September briefing from his staff on Wells Fargo, instead
demanding he personally brief them with one day's notice, which
he was unable to do. He said he also offered to publicly testify
at a committee hearing devoted to Wells Fargo, but did not
receive an invitation.
A committee spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Cordray is one of a handful of remaining regulatory heads
that were appointed by Obama. Republicans have criticized the
CFPB since it created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law. Efforts to fundamentally reshape the agency have
ramped up since the November 2016 election.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Tom Brown)