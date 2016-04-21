UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators issue new proposal to restrict Wall Street pay

(Adds details from proposal)

NEW YORK, April 21 A group of U.S. regulators issued a new proposal on Thursday to restrict incentive-based compensation at big financial firms.

The plan stems from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law passed after the financial crisis, and restricts the way financial firms can pay top executives and other employees who may put the institution at risk. Regulators first issued a proposal in 2011, and this is a modified version.

Specifically, it prohibits incentive-based payments that could encourage "inappropriate risks by providing excessive compensation or that could lead to material financial loss," according to a summary posted by the National Credit Union Administration on Thursday.

Most of it is aimed at senior officers at firms with $50 billion or more in assets, according to the summary of the proposal, which was crafted by the credit union regulators and five others including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

All U.S. financial institutions with assets of at least $1 billion must annually document the structure of their incentive-based compensation arrangements, as well, according to the summary.

